Radio personality, actor, television personality, and professional wrestler Danny Bonaduce joins Wendy Snyder, in for Lisa Dent, to have a conversation about the ‘good old days’ of radio. Additionally, the two talk about Antenna TV’s ‘Party with The Partridge Family Marathon’ running 6pm Central on Sunday, December 31, and continuing into New Year’s Day.

