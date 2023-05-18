Doug Bole, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway joins Lisa Dent to talk about the upcoming 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, how you can see the Indy 500 Practice, the PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying, the Legends Day Presented by Firestone, and why it’s the greatest spectacle in racing. You can listen to the Indy 500 qualifications Saturday, May 20 starting at 3pm, and Sunday May 21 starting at 1pm on WGN Radio. You can listen to the Indianapolis 500 Sunday, May 28 with a preshow starting at 9am on WGN Radio.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction