Bonita L. Stone, attorney and partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, joins Lisa Dent to explain what the merger between Kroger and Albertsons means for its workers, its customers, and smaller grocery stores in Chicago. Kroger owns Mariano’s and has offered $20 million to acquire Albertsons which owns Chicago suburb-based Jewel-Osco.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction