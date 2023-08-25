Karen Conti, Partner at Conti & Dolan LLC, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what’s next for former President Donald Trump following his surrender at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, where he was booked on 13 felony counts for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the presidential election there. Conti also discusses whether Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc could be liable for the devastating wildfires in the region, and more.

