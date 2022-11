Chef Timothy Meyers, Culinary Arts Professor at College of DuPage, joins Wendy Snyder (filling in for Lisa Dent) to provide various cooking tips and tricks just in time to prep for Thanksgiving dinner. Chef Myers and many of his students from the College of DuPage will be providing freshly cooked meals for 50 cadets from the Great Lakes Naval Station at the Villa Park VFW Post 2801 on Thanksgiving at noon.

