Chris Cuomo, Host of Cuomo on NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent to talk about his conversions with Bill O’Reilly, midterm election reaction, and more!
Chris Cuomo talks with Bill O’Reilly on an episode of NewsNation’s “Cuomo” (NewsNation)
by: Jack Heinrich
