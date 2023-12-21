Pope Francis recently approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples. Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, joins Lisa Dent and the afternoon news team to provide clarification and answer questions regarding this approval. Additionally, he addresses those who are seeking asylum in Chicago and what Chicagoans should do in order to help them.
Cardinal Blase Cupich: Encourage goodness to flourish in life
