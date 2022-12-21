Congressman Mike Quigley joins Steve Dale, filling in for Lisa Dent, to talk about his visit to Ukraine this past July where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He later addresses what President Zelenskyy needs to do to make an impression on Congress during his meeting on Capitol Hill.
Can Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, make an impression on Congress?
by: Andrew Harris
