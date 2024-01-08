Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case of former President Donald Trump and if he can be kept off the ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Josh Blackman is author of An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100 Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction