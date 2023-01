Jon Hansen fills in for Lisa Dent this Martin Luther King Jr Day. He’s joined by Janice Gaunt, Counselor and co-host of The Remedy Podcast, to talk about Blue Monday which is supposedly the most depressing day of the year. What’s important for people to do in order to get rid of these seasonal blues that come with shorter days? Janice gives listeners her tips on what works best and even talks about its effect on children.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction