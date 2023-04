Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at the Metro on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan joins Lisa Dent to highlight his wrestling match benefit happening on April 7th in Highland Park. In addition to explaining how he found a love for wrestling growing up, he expresses how he just wanted to bring some levity to Highland Park after last year’s shooting and this week’s school lockdown in the Highland Park School District.