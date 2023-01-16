Two civil rights leaders, Al Raby, left, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., are seen as conference with Chicago leaders recesses for lunch, Aug. 17, 1966. King is…
Two civil rights leaders, Al Raby, left, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., are seen as conference with Chicago leaders recesses for lunch, Aug. 17, 1966. King is the head of the Southern Leadership Conference and Raby is an aide and convenor of the Chicago Conference on Community Organizations. Man at right is unidentified. (AP Photo)
Jon Hansen fills in for Lisa Dent and he’s joined by the author of the forthcoming King: A Life, Jonathan Eig. The author talks about Martin Luther King Jr’s time in Chicago and the segregation in the city. You can find his book here: King: A Life
