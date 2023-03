Rachel Shapiro, Managing Attorney for federally appointed watchdog group Equip for Equality, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the group’s report of “inhumane” and “unjust” treatment of the youth at Cook County Juvenile Detention Center. She emphasizes that most of these students haven’t been found guilty as well as Equip for Equality’s call for the detention center to be closed.

