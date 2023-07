Antonio Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci Blandini Law, joins Lisa Dent to explain why he filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Chicago and former detectives on the behalf of his client Marilyn Mulero. Mulero was sentenced to death without a trial at age 23 and served more than 30 years in prison before her sentence was commuted by Governor Pritzker in 2020.

