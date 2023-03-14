President and CEO of Customer Care Measurement and Consulting Scott M. Broetzmann joins Lisa Dent to talk about a recent survey indicating that consumer rage is increasing. Scott takes note that some of the causes of the swelling of customer rage aren’t exactly due to the product or service that a company sells but more so their political and social stances. He later addresses civil behavior in relation to consumer reactions to inconveniences when dealing with customer service.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction