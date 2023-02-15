Protesters gathered outside the Oak Lawn police station to protest the use of force against 17-year-old Hadi Abuadaleh. (via WGN-TV)

Muhammad Sankari, lead organizer with the Arab American Action Action Network, joins Lisa Dent to talk about why a video showing Oak Lawn police officers repeatedly punching a 17-year-old boy during an arrest last summer is just a bigger example of the tense relations between the Arab American community and the village of Oak Lawn. A Cook County grand jury indicted Officer Patrick O’Donnell on counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct in connection to the arrest of Hadi Abuatellah.