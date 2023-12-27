Award-winning actor Frank Ferrante joins Paul Lisnek, in for Lisa Dent, to talk about Frank Ferrante’s Groucho coming back to Illinois for one night and one night only. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre located at 111 W Campbell Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 will host this performance on Saturday, January 13, at 7:30PM. For tickets call (847) 577-2121 or visit https://www.metropolisarts.com/event/groucho/.

