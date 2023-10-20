Olivia Matongo, Vice President of Programs of the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, and Dr. Concetta Forchetti, the Medical Director of the Center for Clinical Research and the Memory Disorder Clinic at Ascension Illinois, joins Lisa Dent to talk about their research symposium being held November 3rd, where patients, families and healthcare professionals learn about the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research.

