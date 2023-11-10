Alzheimer’s Association’s Corporate Director of Resident Service, member of Illinois Women Conquer Alz and the Head of the nominating committee for the Caregiver Awards Carol Shaw-Burns along with Caregiver Shelbi Vidmar join Lisa Dent on the show to talk all things National Caregiver Month. Listen in while Carol and Shelbi share details behind The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter’s efforts to kick off National Caregiver Month which is used to recognize outstanding caregivers in the state of Illinois.

