Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the state’s new Skip the Line propgram. Starting September 1st, customers will be required to make appointments for in-person visits at 44 of the busiest DMVs, including all Chicago and suburban locations and some central and downstate DMVs, for REAL ID, driver’s license and ID card services, and in-car driving tests. To schedule an appointment, call (844) 817-4649.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction