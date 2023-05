15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez joins Lisa Dent to explain why he think it’s wrong that COVID-related policies for City of Chicago employees will still be in effect, despite the end of the federal Public Health Emergency and state disaster proclamation related to the pandemic that will end May 11th. Ald. Lopez also weighs in on the city’s migrant surge and what can be done about it.

