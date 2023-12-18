34th Ward Alderman Bill Conway joins Lisa Dent to discuss how, and why, city officials have begun clearing out a homeless encampment in Chicago’s West Loop. Additionally, he highlights the services that are being offered to those who were inhabiting the encampment.
Ald. Bill Conway: Why the homeless encampment in Chicago’s West Loop is being cleared out
