Screenwriter Alex Convery joins Lisa Dent to talk about his early beginnings in Western Springs, IL, moving to Los Angeles in 2010 to go to film school, and finally getting his big break with Air which is his first produced screenplay. Convery talks about working alongside Ben Affleck and the research that went into writing the story about of how Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) signed Chicago Bulls rookie Michael Jordan to an exclusive shoe deal. Air is playing now in theaters.

