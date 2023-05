Second City alum John Kapelos joins Lisa Dent to talk about how he will be portraying Socrates at National Hellenic Museum trial event. Listen in while John shares why this trial was a key point in history and why people should come out to the National Hellenic Museum to catch this event.

The event will take place on May 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St.; Get you ticket at nationalhellenicmuseum.org/trial or call 312-655-1234.