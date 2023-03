Adam Ballard, Associate State Director of Advocacy and Outreach for AARP Illinois, joins Lisa Dent on WGN Radio to stress the city’s leadership needs to do a better job of making Chicago a “Livable Community”. Listen in while Adam explains what the next mayor can do to make Chicago more livable for people 50 and older and the importance of voting on April 4th.

