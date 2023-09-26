Annie Gomberg, a lead volunteer organizer assisting with the effort to care for asylum-seekers at the Austin District, joins Lisa Dent to give a first-hand account on what happens when migrants arrive in Chicago from Texas, and why they are in constant need for clothing and supplies as more arrive in the city. If you’d like to donate to help migrant families in very urgent need click here. The money will be directly and immediately used to pay for meals, medical supplies, and other necessities for these families in the 15th District Station (Austin), and will be given to other local organizers where money is needed.

