Destiny Fox, a tipped server at Gene & Georgetti, joins Lisa Dent to explain why Mayor Johnson’s proposal to increase pay for tipped workers is the wrong move that will result in higher prices for the customers and will hurt tipped workers’ bottom line. The Chicago City Council’s Workforce Development Committee advanced the proposal over the next five years, setting up a vote by the full City Council next month.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction