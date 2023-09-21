Mike Veeck, son of Hall of Fame Baseball owner Bill Veeck, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the documentary The Saint of Second Chances, which focuses on the Disco Demolition Night that was held at Comiskey Park in 1979 where fans stormed the field causing chaos. The film follows him as he tries to work himself back into the baseball world and restore his family’s good name. The Saint of Second Chances is now streaming on Netflix.

