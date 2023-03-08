Greg Ditch, Naperville North High School’s automotive instructor, joins Lisa Dent to explain how the Girls’ Autosports Club at Naperville North have built a custom truck that will be featured in The Texas Mile speed competition. 15-year-old sophomore Maddy Houck, who helped build the truck, and Alina Aubakirova, who will be driving the truck during the competition, joins the conversation as well.

