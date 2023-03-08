Greg Ditch, Naperville North High School’s automotive instructor, joins Lisa Dent to explain how the Girls’ Autosports Club at Naperville North have built a custom truck that will be featured in The Texas Mile speed competition. 15-year-old sophomore Maddy Houck, who helped build the truck, and Alina Aubakirova, who will be driving the truck during the competition, joins the conversation as well.

Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter: