Caitlyn Brenner, Chief Executive Officer of 100 Club of Illinois, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago police officer who was fatally shot Wednesday while responding to a call on the city’s Southwest Side. Listen in while Caitlyn shares how their organization is offering their condolences for the officer’s family and how they work tirelessly to be a ray of hope in the lives of first responders and their families.

