On this airing of Let’s Get Legal, Jon is joined by the attorneys at Theriault Booth. Ryan Theriault, Jeffrey Theriault, and Gregory Booth join Jon Hansen to discuss workers’ compensation. From insurance carriers, the fallout from COVID, mental injuries, and mental health claims, the attorneys at Theriault Booth discuss it all. For more information, you can reach them at 630-526-4242.

