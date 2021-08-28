The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Why you could be in trouble if you own this Nirvana album

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 1993 file photo, Nirvana band members, Chris Novoselic, from left, Dave Grohl, and Kurt Cobain pose, with an unidentified man, right, after receiving an award for best alternative video for “In Bloom” at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, Calif. Cobains widow and daughter are urging a Seattle judge not to release death-scene photos and records that a lawsuit claims will prove the Nirvana frontman was murdered more than 20 years ago. Superior Court Judge Theresa Doyle is set to hear arguments Friday, July 31, 2015, over whether to proceed with a trial after Richard Lee, who runs a Seattle public access TV show, sued the city and the Seattle Police Department for the material he says will show Cobain didnt die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1994, The Seattle Times reported. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Jon Hansen is joined by University of Illinois professor, Paul Heald, to discuss the recent Nirvana lawsuit. Heald focuses his lectures on patent, copyright, and international intellectual property law. Does the lawsuit stand a chance? The copywrite issues and more with the law professor.

