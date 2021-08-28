Why you could be in trouble if you own this Nirvana album

Jon Hansen is joined by University of Illinois professor, Paul Heald, to discuss the recent Nirvana lawsuit. Heald focuses his lectures on patent, copyright, and international intellectual property law. Does the lawsuit stand a chance? The copywrite issues and more with the law professor.
Let's Get Legal
