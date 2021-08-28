Why you could be in trouble if you own this Nirvana album

Caleb Wallace, the co-founder of the San Angelo Freedom Defenders and West Texas Minutemen State Coordinator has died from causes related to COVID-19, according to an update on gofundme by his wife, Jessica Wallace.

"Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will forever live in our hearts and minds❤️," reads the most recent update on the campaign that was set up to help Wallace's three children and his wife, a stay-at-home mother who is expecting a fourth child in late September.