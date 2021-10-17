Who is more likely to get religious exemptions for the vaccine?

Professor Robin Fretwell Wilson, Director of the Institute of Government and Public Affairs for the University of Illinois System, joined host Jon Hansen to talk about religious vaccine exemptions. When are they okay, why it’s likely that if you’re a government employee you’re more like to not have to end up getting vaccinated vs a private employee.
