Professor Cindy Buys of the School of Law at Southern Illinois University joined Jon Hansen to discuss immigration law. From the Immigration Nationality Act, the difference between a refugee and an asylum seeker, and the power that the President has, the two discuss this and more.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Anderson Attorneys & Advisors, Conti & Dolan, Leonard Trial Lawyers, Michael W. Kopsick, and Theriault Booth.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm