CORRECTS THAT THE LOCKOUT NOW EXTENDED TO 77 DAYS, NOT 76 AS ORIGINALLY SENT – A mural of players adorns a wall behind a locked gate on the day pitchers and catcher were scheduled to report to camp at the New York Yankees spring training complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The usual spring training buzz is missing because of a lockout that’s now extended to 77 days and become the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Host Jon Hansen was joined by Michael Leroy, Professor for the School of Labor & Employment Relations and College of Law at the University of Illinois. The two discuss the MLB lockout and the players union. There has been an erosion of union bargaining power over the past 50 years. The players gain an advantage every day that passes with the season not starting. Michael explains why.

Plus, the two talk about past labor disputes.