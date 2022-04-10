Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors joined Jon Hansen to discuss situations where your child would need an attorney. As a parent, when do you call an attorney? And, what rights do the kids have? Plus, Audrey talks about Underaged drinking and driving, fake IDs, expungement of records, and more.
Jon Hansen and Audrey Anderson (Courtesy of WGN Radio/Jack Heinrich)
The program "Let's Get Legal" that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm