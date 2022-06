Bob Clifford, the founder of Clifford Law Offices in Chicago, joins host Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to discuss their decades of experience dedicated to serving the needs of clients in the Chicago area and throughout the nation. Listen in while Bob shares some cases they are currently working on and the importance of proper litigation. Then, Bob and Jon talk about water safety and summer travel precautions.



You can find more information about Bob Clifford by visiting cliffordlaw.com.