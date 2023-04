Patrick Dolan, Employment Lawyer at Conti and Dolan, joins Jon Hansen to talk about employee rights. Patrick explains how if an employee brought a client in to the workplace, it doesn’t mean they get to keep that client when they leave. Jon and Patrick also talk about the writing in non-compete agreements, lunch breaks, remote jobs, and more.

For more information, visit www.contidolanlaw.com or call 312.332.7800