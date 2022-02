Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Willfredo Lee)

Jon is joined by attorney Ellen Hemminger of MKFM Law to talk about the former coach of the Miami Dolphins Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit. What does the former coach have to prove to prevail in this lawsuit? Andy Masur also joins in on the conversation.

