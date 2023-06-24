Jon Hansen is joined by International Policy Expert and Professor of Political Science at Benedictine University Joel Ostrow to recap the events that happened in Russia over the last 24 hours. The two discuss Putin’s actions after the first coup attempt in three decades.
What’s happening in Russia? | Everything you need to know from the last 24 hours
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Anderson Attorneys & Advisors, Conti & Dolan, Leonard Trial Lawyers, and Theriault Booth.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm