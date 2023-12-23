Juli Gumina from STG Divorce Law joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to talk about all things divorce. Juli talks about how divorce is hard especially around the holidays. Listen in while Juli shares what you should do if you’re thinking about divorce over the holidays and Juli will also answer listeners questions. For more information, call 630-665-7676 or visit www.stglawfirm.com.

