What would happen if Kevin McCallister was left Home Alone today?

Audrey Anderson, from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, talks with Jon about how DCFS would handle situations from the famous Christmas Movie, Home Alone. They also discuss the foster care systems and what powers a caseworker has.

