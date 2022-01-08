What would happen if Kevin McCallister was left Home Alone today?

Audrey Anderson, from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, talks with Jon about how DCFS would handle situations from the famous Christmas Movie, Home Alone. They also discuss the foster care systems and what powers a caseworker has.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
