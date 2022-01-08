What to know when you set up your will

John Heggie, from Wochner Law firm, talks with Jon about how to set up your will and breaks down all the legal terms. They also take questions from callers and texters.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter