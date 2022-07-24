A video of President Trump’s motorcade leaving the January 6th rally on the Ellipse is displayed as Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House…
A video of President Trump’s motorcade leaving the January 6th rally on the Ellipse is displayed as Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Sean Thew/Pool via AP)
Jon Hansen is joined by Professor Evan Caminker, the Branch Rickey Collegiate Professor of Law at the University of Michigan. The two discuss the January 6th hearings and what the legislative committee is allowed to do.
