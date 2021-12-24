What laws did The Grinch break?

The Grinch was mean and nasty, at least at first. BUT did he have a good reason? what laws did he break exactly? Jon Hansen fills us in on this Christmas Eve show.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, and Anderson Attorneys and Advisors.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter