What is the future of no-knock warrants?

People march at a rally for Amir Locke on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Hundreds of filled the streets of downtown Minneapolis after body cam footage released by the Minneapolis Police Department showed an officer shoot and kill Locke during a no-knock warrant. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Margareth Etienne, criminal law professor and Associate Dean at the University of Illinois, talks about no-knock warrants. Professor Etienne discusses the history and the requirements in place now to obtain these warrants. Are they better suited during the day or during the night? Are they worth the life of the officers and the people inside?

