What is the future of no-knock warrants?

Margareth Etienne, criminal law professor and Associate Dean at the University of Illinois, talks about no-knock warrants. Professor Etienne discusses the history and the requirements in place now to obtain these warrants. Are they better suited during the day or during the night? Are they worth the life of the officers and the people inside?
The program "Let's Get Legal" that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
