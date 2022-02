Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors joined Jon Hansen to discuss what to do if DCFS (Department of Child and Family Services) shows up at your home.

There are different ways that a DCFS member could reach out to parents that are being investigated. Jon and Audrey also talk about your rights as a parent, line of questioning, and more. To find more information about how Attorney Audrey Anderson can help you, visit www.andersonaa.com/