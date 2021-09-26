The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

University of Illinois professor on ministerial exemptions in Illinois

Let's Get Legal
Jon Hansen

Host Jon Hansen was joined by professor Michael Leroy of the University of Illinois College of Law. The two discuss Illinois law with respect to a ministerial exemption and President Biden’s vaccination plan with OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration).

Let's Get Legal
