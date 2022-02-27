The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.

Ukraine and Russia from an international law perspective with Notre Dame professor

People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Jon is joined by Author and Professor Mary Ellen O’Connell to discuss the Ukraine Crisis.

Mary Ellen O’Connell, International Law specialist and Law and research professor at Notre Dame talks about previous conflicts with NATO countries. The two discuss Russia’s position in the United Nations and putting pressure on Putin. O’Connell believes that this will end in one of two ways: the wreckage of legal principles of institutions or succeeding in convincing Russia to withdraw.

What’s next in this crisis?

