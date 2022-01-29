Two men suing over a movie commercial – could they win?

Entertainment expert Blake Stubbs explains why two Ana de Armas superfans want to sue over commercials for the 2019 film “Yesterday” and tells Jon Hansen what movie made him want his money back. To hear more from Blake follow him on Twitter @blakestubbs.
