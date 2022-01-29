Two men suing over a movie commercial – could they win?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North launched one suspected ballistic missile from a northern inland area but didn’t immediately say how far it flew. Japan’s Defense Ministry and Prime Minister’s office said the weapon was possibly a ballistic missile but didn’t immediately provide further details.